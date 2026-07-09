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JUST IN: Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni legal head granted bail

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By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

1 minute read

9 July 2026

04:11 pm

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Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi at Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 23 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, together with the City of Ekurhuleni’s head of legal services, Kemi Behari, has been released on bail following their appearance in a corruption and fraud case.

The Germiston Magistrate’s Court delivered its ruling on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

Mkhwanazi and Behari were taken into custody on Wednesday, 8 July, alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi and the municipality’s suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka.

Their arrests were carried out by the police unit tasked with implementing the recommendations of the Madlanga commission.

The case stems from allegations that Mkhwanazi received protection from his co-accused, who allegedly intervened to prevent disciplinary action against him.

This relates to his involvement in the unlawful installation of blue lights on vehicles linked to alleged cartel associate Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, which were fitted without proper authorisation.

This is a developing story

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City of Ekurhuleni (COE) Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi Madlanga commission

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