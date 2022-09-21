Lunga Simelane
21 Sep 2022
Concourt ruling means no more secret funders for party campaigns

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said even if Ramaphosa managed to escape the effect of the ruling with the years grace, it was still a huge blow for him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgment on the Executive Ethics code yesterday will have a marked effect on how funds will be used for internal campaigns. The ConCourt upheld a December ruling from the High Court in Pretoria that found the Executive Ethics Code was unconstitutional insofar as it did not require members to disclose donations when they personally benefited. The ruling emanated from a challenge to the code from the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. ALSO READ: Political Party Funding Act will mark the end of looting state coffers Executive director Sam Sole said they were delighted by the judgment,...

