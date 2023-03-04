Brian Sokutu
4 Mar 2023
11:16 am
Politics

Cope mayor rejects DA’s rebuff, pledges to save Tshwane from financial ruin

Brian Sokutu

Newly-elected Tshwane Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, vows to improve service delivery and strengthen coalition partnerships.

Murunwa Makwarela Tshwane mayor
City of Tashwane's newly elected speaker, Dr. Murunwa Makwarela at the Tshwane House council chambers, 26 January 2022, Pretoria. The Citizen/Jacques Nelles
Unfazed at being branded 'a Judas' by the Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus, newly elected City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela this week vowed to strengthen a working relationship with coalition partners to rescue the cash-strapped municipality and deliver services. Cope mayor in Tswhane Makwarela, whose election victory has sparked a witch-hunt among the ranks of the DA and ActionSA councillors who voted against the coalition mandate – has promised to assemble an ANC-Economic Freedom Fighters multiparty mayoral committee “which is fit for purpose”. While the Congress of the People (Cope) only had one seat in Tshwane, Makwarela refuted the...

