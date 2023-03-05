‘Gifted but humble’: Tributes pour in for Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe

Stephen Tau

Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana described Education MEC Tate Makgoe – who died in a car accident on Sunday – as a selfless servant of the people.

Addressing the media following the tragic passing of Makgoe who hails from Tumahole, Parys, Dukwana described Makgoe as a vibrant and politically conscious member of the African National Congress (ANC).

RIP Tate Makgoe

Makgoe and his bodyguard Pule Nkopane were declared dead at the scene.

The driver Vuyo Mdi is currently in hospital.

According to Dukwana, the Free State emergency crew responded to an accident in the early hours of Sunday and upon arrival, they found a light motor vehicle which had collided with two cows.

“As the Free State provincial government, we would like to send our condolences to his family.

Makgoe a ‘life-long’ student

“We would also like to extend our condolences to the people of the Free State, the country at large as well as the education sector,” said Dukwana.

He said Makgoe turned the Free State into a winning province through his work and leadership in the Education department.

“This is indeed a big blow to the Free State province and the entire country.

“Comrade Tade demonstrated that he cared for education and he demonstrated that in his CV that you need to be a life-long learner,” said Dukwana.

‘No words’ – Angie Motshekga

Immediately after the media briefing, Dukwana and his colleagues went to visit the bereaved family of Nkopane.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education department also expressed shock at the passing on of Makgoe.

Sad news about Free Education MEC Tate Makgoe. Rest in peace brother 😰🙏 pic.twitter.com/FdwyRdcsis— Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) March 5, 2023

The department’s minister Angie Motshekga said she was saddened by the tragic passing of Makgoe.

“I have no words to express my deepest shock at the news of the untimely passing of comrade Tate.

“When I was appointed Basic Education minister, he was also appointed MEC for Education in the Free State and has been in the position since,” Motshekga said in a statement.

‘Humble and respectful to all’

She said the success of the province in education can be attributed mainly to Makgoe’s leadership, dedication, and understanding of the sector.

“I am truly saddened by his passing. This is heartbreaking and indeed a huge loss to the sector and society as a whole.

“He was hardworking, highly gifted but humble and respectful to all,” Motshekga said.

Makgoe served in different positions and became MEC for Education, Agriculture and Finance.

The Congress of the People (Cope) also expressed shock and sadness at the passing on of Makgoe, describing him as a dedicated and committed servant of the people.

“This is a massive loss not only to his family and the Free State Province but a loss to the entire country.

“Cde Tate Makgoe dedicated his whole life to fighting for the freedom of the oppressed masses of this country from a very young age and he was a leading figure in our struggle in the Free State.

“He spent time in jail for his involvement in the freedom struggle,” Cope’s national spokesperson Dennis Bloem said.