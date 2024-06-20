Could ANC and other GNU parties ‘gang up’ on the DA? Tony Leon clears the air

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon said it is possible for the African National Congress (ANC) and other political parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) to gang up against the Democratic Alliance (DA) on certain issues.

The ANC, DA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Pan African Congress (PAC) and Good party have coalesced to form the GNU.

Each of the parties in the GNU will push for its policies to prevail in the multiparty government, but they will have to compromise if the new set-up is to function.

The once dominant ANC lost 17% of its 2019 vote share, losing 71 seats in parliament after the elections. This has forced the party to make a deal with other parties to form a coalition government for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

GNU cabinet negotiations

When asked about the possibility of GNU members ‘ganging up’ on the DA, Leon told 702 “it is possible”.

He added GNU parties negotiated and agreed on how the new government would function. This includes how decisions would be made and how President Cyril Ramaphosa would compose his cabinet without “removing his constitutional powers”.

“In appointing his cabinet, he’s [president] also got to take into account the proportionality of the parties represented in Parliament and his discussion with party leaders.

“It is now that there is this agreement in addition to the normal way of composing a cabinet,” Leon said.

Sufficient consensus in the GNU

However, Leon said there is a “permanent alignment” of the GNU agreement.

“Matters will change issue by issue, decision by decision, legislation by legislation. But, once again if you go to clause 19 [sufficient consensus in the GNU], if there is a disagreement then the parties have to discuss it. There is even a provision for a party council of the parties making up the GNU.

“If they can’t agree, or they can’t reach a decision or consensus, then the deadlock gets broken by the parties that constitute 60% of the GNU. You can actually have a dozen other parties, but you are not going to change the basic arithmetic,” Leon said.

GNU in numbers

Together the GNU currently has 274 Nation Assembly seats. The ANC has 159 seats or 58% of the GNU’s share. The DA has 87 or 32% of the share.

The IFP has 17 seats, or 6% of the GNU’s share, while the PA has 9 seats in the National Assembly and 3%. The PAC and Good party have 1 seat or 0.4%.

This means the ANC could leave the DA out in the cold if it teams up with either the IFP or PA on a decision, but not without one of them.

The ANC cannot be bypassed.

Leon said Ramaphosa will meet with the GNU leaders before he appoints his cabinet.

The Presidency has confirmed that Ramaphosa is still engaging in consultations to decide on the makeup of his Cabinet.

