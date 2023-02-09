Brian Sokutu
9 Feb 2023
Politics

Crime statistics show Ramaphosa ‘has failed’ as a leader

'In the past year 1 216 children were murdered – 200 more than the previous year.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Spiralling crime levels and the impact of the latest electricity tariff increase are among key issues organs of civil society want President Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle in today’s State of the Nation Address (Sona). Action Society director for community safety Ian Cameron said women and children continued to be the most vulnerable sectors of the community, despite promises made by Ramaphosa in last year’s Sona to intensify war on crime. Ramaphosa must deal with crime He said: “When the most vulnerable citizens, children and women, aren’t safe, no-one is. The president, as leader of South Africa, has failed. “During last...

