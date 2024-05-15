Pirates react to video of players allegedly discussing betting (video)

World football body FIFA forbids players from actively participating in betting.

Orlando Pirates have released a statement to clarify the video footage that has been widely circulated across social media showing Bucs players allegedly placing bets on football matches.



In the video, Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine could be seen looking at his phone in the dressing room and discussing a bet with fellow teammates.



World football body FIFA forbids players from actively participating in betting and Pirates have now released a statement saying they have instituted an internal investigation to ensure that no player is involved in any form of sports betting.



“The Club has noted a video circulating on social media involving two of our players discussing betting,” read a statement issued by Pirates on Wednesday.



“We would like to clarify that the players in the video did not place any bets. The video captured a light-hearted moment among teammates purporting to have placed a bet on an English Premiership match.



“As a Club, we are fully aware of the regulations regarding betting. Betting on any sport is strictly prohibited for any professional player.



“However, we have addressed the matter with the players involved, emphasising that even in jest, such discussions can have serious implications.



“The Club has reiterated the importance of adhering to betting regulations to avoid any potential long-term consequences.



“The players recognise their error in judgment and have since apologised. However, due to the seriousness of this matter, the Club has instituted its own internal investigation to ensure that no player is involved in any form of sports betting as this would constitute a breach in the club handbook that all players are signatory to.”