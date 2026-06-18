DA reshuffles GNU Cabinet with Steenhuisen demoted and deployed

DA leader announces Aucamp for agriculture, Maynier for forestry, Steenhuisen as trade deputy and Bloom as water and sanitation deputy.

The demotion and redeployment of John Steenhuisen was not the only reshuffle of its government of national unity (GNU) responsibilities made by the DA yesterday.

Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said Willie Aucamp’s mandate as minister of agriculture is to resolve ongoing legal proceedings relating to foot-and-mouth disease, to work with the entire sector to overcome the crisis and restore confidence through accelerated practical steps to bring the crisis under control.

“Minister Aucamp will also further the work of opening new markets to our agricultural products to help grow the economy and create jobs,” said Hill-Lewis.

He said David Maynier will take up Aucamp’s previous portfolio of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

“He has had a distinguished career leading front-line portfolios in the National Assembly and the Western Cape government and I have every faith in his ability to make a positive impact in the national Cabinet,” said Hill-Lewis.

“Steenhuisen will replace Alexandra Abrahams as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, where he will focus on the successes he has achieved in expanding market access, and now adding new areas of work in supporting industrial growth, improving competitiveness, and working with business and labour to help unlock job creation.”

Abrahams to electricity, Cassim joins higher education portfolio

He added Abrahams will move to the role of deputy minister of electricity and energy. Yusuf Cassim, who has served on the portfolio committee on higher education and has roots in student politics, will be appointed deputy minister of higher education and training.

Jack Bloom, the longest-serving member of the Gauteng legislature and a veteran campaigner for good governance, will take up the position of deputy minister of water and sanitation.

Hill-Lewis said the changes “demonstrate the DA’s values in action”.

“We believe in accountability in public office, high standards of performance and responsiveness to the needs of South Africans,” he said.