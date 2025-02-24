Adv Dali Mpofu gets top MK party provincial job: Here are some of the other leadership changes

MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu announced the leaders of the National High Command on Monday in Sandton.

Advocate Dali Mpofu will lead uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s National High Command (NHC) in the Eastern Cape.

MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu made the announcement on Monday at a presentation given in Sandton.

Shivambu detailed the leaders for the other provinces while announcing national sub-committee positions.

National High Command

The NHC has been formed to cut through the “political confusion” caused by the government of national unity and create a solid platform for convincing South Africans of their leadership credentials.

Shivambu said the party would pursue an “alternate composition” of government at national and provincial level, while pushing to be “reconstituted” into KwaZulu-Natal leadership structures.

“uMkhonto weSizwe party is a progressive total liberation movement fighting for the total political, economic, social, spatial, cultural and knowledge/ideological freedom and emancipation,” declared Shivambu.

“The core value of our struggle is the unity of all progressive forces and demonstrable merit, excellence and capacity of those who will be deployed to play different roles in the State and other institutions,” he continued.

Here are the NHC leaders for each province:

Gauteng : Luther Lebelo

KwaZulu-Natal : Gobizizwe Makhanya

Eastern Cape: Adv Dali Mpofu

Limpopo: Ndumiso Matlala

Mpumalanga: Sibusiso Radebe

North West: Prince Mokotedi

Northern Cape: Dr. Sifiso Maseko

Free State: Daisy Tshiloane

Western Cape: Dr. Thanti Mthanti

Each leader will have several other MK party members working with them in the NHC.

Sub-committee leadership

The formation of the NHC and sub-committees results from a 19 February meeting held by senior members.

As well as the NHC provincial leadership roles, some members will double as sub-committee leaders.

Mpofu will lead the National Disciplinary subcommittee, while Lebelo and Radebe will lead the Communications and Safety and Security subcommittees, respectively.

Those only tasked with leading subcommittees include Magasela Mzobe in International Relations, Brian Molefe in Finance, and Mzwanele Manyi in Governance subcommittees.

Inaugural President Jacob Zuma Lecture

Shivambu also announced the inaugural President Jacob Zuma Lecture.

The party has chosen the former president’s 83rd birthday,12 April, to hold the address.

The lecture will host foreign dignitaries, royal houses, and religious and business leaders.

“The public lecture on President Jacob Zuma is important because we carry an obligation as the MK party to contest the public narrative that his political life and contributions represent wasted years.

“Our President remains the most important asset in the life of the organisation, and we carry the revolutionary obligation to defend his politics, ideas and vision,” said Shivambu.

