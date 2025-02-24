Man accused in Zanzou assault case claims police brutality

The media was prohibited from filming the Congolese national in court.

People are seen outside Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria on 18 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the Zanzou nightclub assault incident has alleged that he was beaten by the authorities during his arrest.

The suspect, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest in Yeoville by Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers last week.

He worked as a bouncer and is accused of torturing patrons at the nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria.

His arrest comes after a series of disturbing videos of the incident circulated on social media.

He is one of at least eight suspects currently being sought by law enforcement.

Zanzou assault case postponed

During the court session, the media was prohibited from filming the Congolese national, as an identity parade had not been conducted yet.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that the accused faces multiple charges, including eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

“These charges emanate from two dockets that were opened against the accused.

“There’s one where four men opened a case against the accused, and there’s another docket of two men who opened a case against the accused,” Mahanjana stated.

The case has been postponed to March 3 for bail information, which will allow the state to verify whether he is in South Africa legally.

The accused will remain in custody.

Accused alleges police assault

In court, it was also revealed that the suspect claimed he was assaulted and robbed of his belongings, including money, during his arrest.

Mahanjana confirmed that authorities would investigate these claims.

“He did indicate to the court that he was beaten up by police.

“However, the state would need to investigate the truthfulness of the allegations that he made, and if that is the case, then we will move forward with that information,” she told Newzroom Afrika.

She indicated that further investigations need to be conducted at this stage.

“More charges might be added if more people still come.”

The case has drawn attention from the public, including members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in Tshwane, who attended proceedings.

Former Tshwane human settlements MMC Abel Tau stated that the MK party opposed bail for the accused and is calling for justice on behalf of the victims.

“We have confidence that other accomplices will be arrested too, and justice will be served,” he said.

The case against the arrested accused in the ZanZou club incident appeared today at the Pretoria Magistrate Court.

The case is postponed to the 3rd of March and he is remanded in custody. We have confidence that other accomplices will be arrested too and justice will be served pic.twitter.com/Y6ODu1rbfr — Abel Tau (@AbelTau1) February 24, 2025

Investigations into Zanzou assault

Last week, graphic footage of the assault circulated on social media, sparking national outrage.

The Congolese national allegedly assaulted the two victims in April 2022.

In a separate incident in January 2023, the accused is alleged to have forced four men to engage in sexual acts on themselves.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is investigating possible human rights violations committed during the assault.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) will probe to determine whether the security officers involved were registered with them.

Additionally, the regulatory body is looking into whether the security company responsible for deploying them was in compliance with industry regulations.

PSiRA stated that strict action will be taken if any security personnel or firms are found guilty of misconduct, including deregistration and legal prosecution.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Liquor Board has suspended Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence.