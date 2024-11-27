‘Pay back the money’: Malema wants Zuma’s Nkandla homestead attached to settle debt

Malema assured EFF supporters that he would fight Zuma, including going after his assets.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema wants former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home attached over the money he allegedly owes the red berets.

There is bad blood between Malema and Zuma after several high-profile members left the EFF for Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

Watch Julius Malema saying Jacob Zuma must pay back the money

Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) leader Julius Malema has instructed his party’s lawyers to attach former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home over the money he owes the red berets. Vid: eNCA #JuliusMalema #JacobZuma #Nkandla #EFF #MKParty @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/zkbNvw1TCv — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 27, 2024

‘Pay back the money’

Speaking outside the Constitutional Court on Tuesday, Malema told thousands of party supporters he would fight Zuma, including going after alleged unpaid debts.

“We brought Zuma to the Constitutional Court and we said, ‘pay back the money,’ and he paid back the money and has not forgiven us for that.

“All the cases we won against Jacob Zuma, he never paid the legal fees. Zuma owes us legal fees. We have a court order that he must pay us our money. He has not complied with the court order,” Malema said.

He said if Zuma did not pay up he would come for Nkandla.

“We have instructed our lawyer to attach Nkandla so that the man pays back the money. We want our money. He wants to play dirty, bring it on, bring us our money tomorrow [Wednesday] otherwise we are attaching Nkandla.”

ConCourt ruling

In 2016 the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma to pay back the money for the upgrades on his Nkandla homestead.

The court found that Zuma failed to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution as the supreme law of the land.

It found Zuma breached the Constitution by failing to heed Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on improvements to his private home, and should reimburse the state.

EFF and MK

Despite Malema’s rebuke, Zuma last week indicated that he was waiting for the EFF to merge with his uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK).

“Should the day arise that EFF comes to us, we will meet on the battlefield and on that day, we can even ask their supporters to join us.”

Zuma said he and Malema worked well together.

“We were with him, we worked with him. They were in the [ANC] Youth League, I was the president of the ANC, we worked very well.”

During a media briefing on Monday, Malema called the MK Party its enemy. This is despite their alliance in parliament.

The EFF will hold its elective conference from the 13th to the 15th of December at Nasrec, in Johannesburg.

