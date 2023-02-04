BREAKING NEWS: David Mabuza resigns as South Africa’s Deputy President

Citizen Reporter

After weeks of questions about his whereabouts, David Mabuza has confirmed that he has resigned as Deputy President of the country.

Speaking at his brother’s burial service in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Mabuza confirmed his resignation and said the President will make the announcement in due course.

In a video shared by journalist Samkele Maseko, Mabuza was at the podium speaking about respecting Ramaphosa and shared his hopes that those left (working within the organisation and for the government) would respect him.

[JUST-IN] Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza says he has resigned as DP of the country and the President will make the announcement. Mabuza was speaking at his brothers burial service. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/xWuTe83JRJ — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) February 4, 2023

The announcement comes after Mabuza failed to make a comeback as Ramaphosa’s deputy in the ANC as per the results of the party’s national conference in December.

He further raised suspicions when he missed the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) lekgotla, and Cabinet lekgotla citing his family bereavement as the reason for his absence in his official apology for missing the events.

“The President will announce that Mabuza has left. I promised you that I will respect the President until I leave. I hope that those who are coming in will also respect the President,” he said in the short clip.

This is a developing story.

*Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

