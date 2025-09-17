Did Ramaphosa hand SA to DA on silver platter?

Ramaphosa has stirred controversy after advising ANC councillors to take lessons from their DA counterparts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have given power to the DA on a silver platter when he suggested to the party’s councillors to learn from their DA counterparts on how to run municipalities.

At the same time, Ramaphosa should be commended for speaking the truth, according to experts who were reacting to the president telling ANC councillors to emulate their DA counterparts in order to succeed in their municipalities.

Ramaphosa was addressing more than 4 000 ANC councillors from throughout the country who gathered in Johannesburg on Monday.

‘Better late than never’

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo said Ramaphosa was being honest, truthful and bold to say what needed to be said.

“I think we need to celebrate Ramaphosa for having the courage of his own convictions because he knew he was going to be vilified. Better late than never,” Teffo said.

‘The ANC is done’

But another analyst, Xolani Dube from the Durban-based Xubera Institute for Research and Development, said Ramaphosa had sold out the ANC and black people.

“They’ve mobilised South Africans to vote for the DA. They have effectively handed over South African natives to the DA, ushering in a return to white rule.

“The ANC is done, it’s time to move on,” Dube said. “They’re admitting they can’t govern and they failed us.”

