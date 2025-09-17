Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Did Ramaphosa hand SA to DA on silver platter?

Picture of Eric Mthobeli Naki

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

17 September 2025

06:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Ramaphosa has stirred controversy after advising ANC councillors to take lessons from their DA counterparts.

Did Ramaphosa hand SA to DA on silver platter?

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have given power to the DA on a silver platter when he suggested to the party’s councillors to learn from their DA counterparts on how to run municipalities.

At the same time, Ramaphosa should be commended for speaking the truth, according to experts who were reacting to the president telling ANC councillors to emulate their DA counterparts in order to succeed in their municipalities.

Ramaphosa was addressing more than 4 000 ANC councillors from throughout the country who gathered in Johannesburg on Monday.

‘Better late than never’

Political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo said Ramaphosa was being honest, truthful and bold to say what needed to be said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa urges ANC councillors to match DA

“I think we need to celebrate Ramaphosa for having the courage of his own convictions because he knew he was going to be vilified. Better late than never,” Teffo said.

‘The ANC is done’

But another analyst, Xolani Dube from the Durban-based Xubera Institute for Research and Development, said Ramaphosa had sold out the ANC and black people.

“They’ve mobilised South Africans to vote for the DA. They have effectively handed over South African natives to the DA, ushering in a return to white rule.

“The ANC is done, it’s time to move on,” Dube said. “They’re admitting they can’t govern and they failed us.”

NOW READ: Ramaphosa warns local government failure feeding narrative about ‘declining ANC’

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Democratic Alliance (DA)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC tripartite alliance partners split on the Ramaphosa’s copy the DA comments
South Africa How to justify a R3m New York ‘joyride’: Social development department tries to explain costly trip
Politics Ramaphosa urges ANC councillors to match DA
News Shocking revelation about taxi driver who drove school kids off bridge
News Parole board gives Donovan Moodley’s parole a thumbs up, Matthews family not happy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp