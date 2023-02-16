Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
16 Feb 2023
4:59 am
Politics

Dukwana just waiting for Luthuli House rubber stamp to become FS premier

This was in line with the recent PEC decision that Dukwana should take over as premier 'to enhance governance and to achieve the objective of bringing about a better life for all'.

Newly elected ANC Free State provincial chairperson Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
ANC Free State provincial chair Mxolisi Dukwana could become the province’s premier as soon as Luthuli House gives the go-ahead for Sisi Ntombela to be removed and redeployed elsewhere. ANC provincial spokesperson Jabu Mbalula said a decision has been made, but they were awaiting the green light from the ANC’s top seven officials. He confirmed the ANC in the Free State would remove Ntombela and Mangaung executive mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana. ALSO READ: Dukwana set to become Free State’s next Premier This was in line with the recent provincial executive committee (PEC) decision that Dukwana should take over as premier to...

