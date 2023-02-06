Dukwana set to become Free State’s next Premier

Lunga Simelane

ANC Free State chair Mxolisi Dukwana appears to be about to finally come in from the political cold after being sidelined politically by former premier Ace Magashule 10 years ago as he looks set to become premier himself.

Late yesterday, the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) had not made public its decision on the future of embattled Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, but reports said it had decided to axe her after she was beaten to the provincial chair post by Dukwana last month.

Dukwana’s election completed the isolation and political humiliation of Magashule, after he was forced to step aside as ANC secretary-general because of criminal charges hanging over him.

ANC Free State PEC holds a lekgotla

The ANC Free State PEC held a lekgotla yesterday at which the assessment of governance at provincial and local levels was on the agenda.

With this being the first formal PEC since its election last month, Dukwana said the outcome of the lekgotla should be an action plan to reinforce ANC election work towards 2024.

NOW READ: Mxolisi Dukwana elected ANC Free State chairperson

Last month, Ntombela contested for position of ANC chair but lost to Dukwana by over 40 votes. She then did not make it as an official member of the 35-member PEC along with nine other MECs excluded as their future also hangs in the balance.

University of Free State political analyst Sethulego Matebesi said it was difficult to fathom the reasons for Ntombela’s removal.

“Is it about her performance or political expediency? Maybe she is seen as a barrier to the advancement of the renewal project, hence the decision to recall her,” he said.

“However, she learned through the media about her imminent recall.” ANC chair Gwede Mantashe had also further discredited Ntombela’s leadership as he informed conference delegates there was no governance at either provincial or local government level in the Free State.

Bone of contention

Matebesi said this could be a “bone of contention” going forward as many of her supporters would see this as an attempt to embarrass her after having contested for the position of provincial chair.

“The political trajectory of the province over the next few years will be determined by the decisions the newly elected PEC will take,” he said.

“Only time will tell whether these are decisions which will build the ANC in the province and improve service delivery.”

ALSO READ: Ntombela challenges Dukwana for ANC Free State chair, Manyoni vying for deputy

In August last year, the ANC in Mangaung resolved that mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana should be recalled as the municipality was plagued by serious allegations of maladministration, mismanagement of funds, corruption and service delivery problems.

Matebesi added that the removal of Siyonzana was long overdue. However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State cited ANC factional battles for Ntombela’s recall.

DA Free State provincial leader Roy Jankielsohn said the decision to axe Ntombela would not necessarily improve delivery of basic services and might result in looting of public funds.

– lungas@citizen.co.za