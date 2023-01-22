Ntombela challenges Dukwana for ANC Free State chair, Manyoni vying for deputy

Eric Naki

Results for the top five ANC office-bearers are expected in the next few hours after voting concluded in the early hours of this morning at the Free State ANC provincial conference.

ANC national executive committee member, David Mahlobo told journalists in Bloemfontein this morning that the counting of votes had commenced at mid-morning conducted by Elexions Agency headed by Terry Tselane working in conjunction with the ANC election committee.

More than 900 delegates, of which 650 were voting delegates, attended the three-day Free State ANC provincial conference held at the Imvelo Safari Lodge outside Mangaung.

During a media briefing on Sunday morning, Mahlobo, who is also chairperson of the ANC national steering committee, said Free State had met the 70% threshold to hold the conference with 246 branches in attendance. He said the branches comprised 90% or 585 of the conference voting delegates.

READ: ANC Free State conference delayed after delegates’ grievances result in chaos, clashes with cops

ANC interim provincial committee convener, Mxolisi Dukwana was up against premier Sisi Ntombela for the position of chairperson. Dukwana was given a good chance to beat Ntombela who was favoured mainly by Mangaung metro region.

A new development was that former Mangaung executive mayor, Thabo Manyoni was no longer contesting for the chairperson position but for deputy chairperson. He was being challenged by Toto Makume, but Manyoni had an edge over the little-known Makume considering Manyoni’s experience and his rigorous campaign since last year.

The results of any ANC leadership election tend to favour a stronger faction but Manyoni was likely to benefit from both slates.

Despite the threat emanating from supporters of the former ANC secretary-general to interdict the conference, the proceedings went smoothly since Saturday. There was calm since an outbreak of violence when police clashed with some delegates who demanded to be reinstated after their names were allegedly removed from the delegates list.

Outstanding matters on Sunday’s programme included policy commissions, and the election of the 30 additional members of the provincial executive committee.

Mahlobo said the new executive committee would be tasked with uniting and renewing the ANC in the province and initiating a programme of action.

“There is no turning back, the ANC is going to renew,” Mahlobo said.

He also said there were no outstanding disputes to be resolved.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to close the gathering with an address likely to focus on renewal and unity of the ANC.

Ramaphosa is associated with attempts to unite the party following many years of divisions and bloody power battles among members since just before the 2007 Polokwane national conference.

– ericn@citizen.co.za