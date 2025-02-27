Western Cape housing crisis: Here’s what SA Human Rights Commission found

SAHRC highlighted the ongoing housing crisis in the Western Cape, revealing long delays and allocation discrepancies.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) raised concerns over the ongoing housing crisis in the Western Cape.

It highlighted inefficiencies and a lack of transparency in the allocation of housing.

During a stakeholder engagement on Tuesday, the commission revealed that numerous complaints had been received from residents.

These residents are struggling to access adequate housing despite years of being on the waiting list.

Housing allocation delays

According to the Western Cape Provincial Office (WCPO) of the SAHRC, several residents reported decades-long delays.

Cases include a pensioner who has been on the waiting list for 20 years. There is also a military veteran who alleges delays in allocation and a disabled child’s parent who has been awaiting a response since 2017.

Other complaints suggest discrepancies in the system. Applicants claim their names were removed or overlooked despite applying long before others who have already received housing.

SAHRC’s efforts to improve transparency in housing distribution

In December 2024, the WCPO sent information requests to 22 municipalities across the province. They were seeking clarity on allocation methods, waiting list transparency, and housing demand.

However, only 10 municipalities provided substantive responses, while 12 failed to reply.

The responses indicated that eligibility criteria largely align with national policies. These criteria prioritise applicants 60 years and older, military veterans, farmworkers, and people with permanent disabilities.

Despite this, the SAHRC found that transparency remained a significant issue.

While some municipalities allowed applicants to check their status via call centres, emails, or roadshows, only three municipalities provided comprehensive responses regarding these processes.

Low housing delivery rates across municipalities

Additionally, the commission uncovered that since January 2015, housing delivery rates across municipalities have varied significantly, with some as low as 3% (an average of just 12.82%) in relation to demand.

The commission emphasised the need for greater accountability and efficiency in municipal housing allocation.

“Key issues relating to housing allocation methods and transparency must be addressed to protect and advance the human rights of residents in need,” the SAHRC stated.

It further called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable solutions that ensure fair and timely housing distribution.

