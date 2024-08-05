EFF Gauteng leader Moshe Mphahlele killed in service delivery protest

Mphahlele was shot in a crossfire as police were dispersing a crowd, which had been protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley.

Moshe Mphahlele was a ward councillor in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

