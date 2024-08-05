EFF Gauteng leader Moshe Mphahlele killed in service delivery protest
Mphahlele was shot in a crossfire as police were dispersing a crowd, which had been protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley.
Moshe Mphahlele was a ward councillior in Alexandra. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay
An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regional leader has been shot dead in Johannesburg.
Moshe Mphahlele was a ward councillor in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
It’s understood Mphahlele was shot in a crossfire as police were dispersing a crowd, which had been protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley.
An EFF regional leader has been shot dead in Alexandra during a service delivery protest.
It's understood Moshe Mphahlele was shot in the crossfire as police were dispersing the crowd, which had been protesting over the occupation of flats in Bramley. pic.twitter.com/wTEyZk2z7X— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 5, 2024
This is a developing story
ALSO READ: WATCH: ANC ward councillor Thabo Ngwenya gunned down in Mpumalanga
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android