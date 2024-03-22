Suspected hitmen killed by KZN cops while en route to carry out assassination

Two of the suspected hitmen have been identified and were allegedly involved in several cases of taxi-related murder and attempted murder.

The trio were fatally wounded in a dramatic gunfight with police in Eshowe. Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have shot and killed three suspected hitmen on Thursday afternoon.

The trio were fatally wounded in a dramatic gunfight with police in Eshowe.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Stabilisation Team were acting on intelligence about the suspected hitmen who were carrying firearms and believed to be on their way to execute an assassination.

ALSO READ: Police investigating after man shot and killed in Durban

“The suspects were intercepted near King Dinizulu and police officers signalled for the suspects’ vehicle to stop. The suspects sped off and a high speed chase ensued.

Shootout

“Realising that police were catching up with them, the three suspected hitmen got out of their vehicle and fired shot at the police. The tactically astute police officers returned fire and the three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout. One police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that police found two firearms on the suspected hitmen, one with a serial number filed off and several rounds of ammunition in the possession of the suspects.

“A search inside the suspects’ vehicle led to the recovery of a hand grenade and rounds of ammunition of a rifle. Two of the suspects have been identified and were allegedly involved in several cases of taxi-related murder and attempted murder cases within the King Cetshwayo District,” Netshiunda said.

Durban shooting

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a man in Durban, ALS Paramedics said.

It is understood the man was shot multiple times on Bell Street in South Beach in Durban this week.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were already at the scene they arrived.

ALSO READ: Eight bodies of suspected zama zamas found in Robertville

“ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene around 8pm to find the area cornered off. Paramedics were shown to a man believed to be in his forties who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Unfortunately the man had sustained fatal injuries and was declared on the scene by Paramedics,” Jamieson said.