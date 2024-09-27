100 days of GNU: Diverse groups, lots of egos, but it’s stable

As the GNU marks 100 days, analysts see both progress and challenges in governance and economic reform efforts.

The resplendent facade of the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS

As the new government of national unity (GNU) marked 100 days since ministers were sworn in, in July, analysts painted a mixed picture.

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said the rise of coalitions is good, as it represents the de-monopolisation of power, creating a competitive multiparty democracy.

“It has been clear for many years that the ANC could not continue in power alone, but the question of what would replace it remained. This coalition is a departure from the ANC’s stronghold and it is a positive change.

“We are seeing some effort from Cabinet ministers to fulfil their duties. However, the medium-term strategic framework in use is still the old ANC strategy.

“The difference will be whether the work actually gets done, as many ministers in the past failed to perform,” Swana said.

Ministers in the GNU make waves

Various ministers, such as Gayton McKenzie, began his tenure as the minister of sports, arts and culture, promising to root out corruption in the sector and identify sporting gaps in rural schools, while Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald has shown improvements in the prison system, where frequent and stricter oversight have been introduced.

However, significant changes in the South African National Defence Force have yet to be seen.

There are also moves afoot to address the public works sector, including efforts to stop the so-called construction mafia and rampant extortion in that industry.

But Swana said the grand coalition between the DA and the ANC is strategic, with each party marketing itself and looking to maximize its benefits ahead of the 2026 and 2029 elections.

“Though the ANC may claim to lead the GNU, other parties are taking credit for themselves, rather than acknowledging the ANC’s leadership,” Swana said.

“People are beginning to see through that narrative. It’s still early days – 100 days is a short period, especially considering the deliberate attempts by big business, the Gupta brothers, and other corrupt elements to ransack the state since 2007.

“It remains to be seen whether meaningful repair work is being done,” Swana added.

Analyst says government can draw positives

Independent analyst Goodenough Mashego said the primary intention of the GNU, to encourage investment and build business confidence, has been somewhat successful.

He highlighted South Africa’s engagements with international business delegations, including recent talks with the US to renew the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) as some of the positives to emerge since the formation of the GNU.

“Some of these engagements, including the recent meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with billionaire Elon Musk, can unlock economic opportunities, particularly in the automotive sector – and that is something that would only be possible in a stable GNU environment.

“The presence of diverse groups in the GNU, including white people, makes it more attractive for businesses like Musk’s Tesla, which might be more willing to invest in a stable, multiracial government,” said Mashego.

Managing egos in the GNU

He also praised Ramaphosa’s ability to manage the different egos in the GNU, noting competition among ministers has driven improvements in governance.

“The first 100 days have been relatively stable. The markets haven’t collapsed and South Africa’s foreign and domestic policies remain consistent.

“There is a sense that, in the long term, the country could move toward a more equitable society,” Mashego said.

“The GNU has created a sense of consensus on the country’s direction, with the goal of eliminating the legacy of white privilege and ensuring that economic opportunities reflect the country’s black majority,” he added.

