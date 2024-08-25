Malema’s fears of being toppled as leader left EFF out of GNU – report

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema initially agreed to join the government of national unity (GNU), but later changed his mind because he feared of being toppled as president of the party at the upcoming December elective conference.

The red berets have been rattled by the resignations of deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi with speculation that others might follow.

Last week, the EFF rubbished claims that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had also resigned from the party.

EFF GNU deal

According to insiders, Malema’s vetoing of the GNU deal negotiated by his lieutenants was based on his fears that they would use their prominence and access to resources to mount a challenge against him, as his name did not feature in the ANC’s proposal to the EFF.

Malema’s paranoia cost the EFF four ministries and five deputy ministries, according to the City Press.

In terms of the deal negotiated by the EFF’s team, Shivambu would get the deputy finance minister’s position while Ndlozi would become the minister of higher education.

It is understood Malema initially agreed to the offers to join the GNU, after being briefed by the negotiating team led by Shivambu and Ndlozi, but later changed his mind and rejected them.

“This was because Malema had realised that joining the GNU would put the two leaders in the negotiating team in pole position, with two government portfolios, to challenge him in the party’s third national assembly in December. His fear was that Shivambu would challenge him for the presidency, while Ndlozi would challenge for the role of secretary-general of the party,” the source told City Press.

“Someone whispered in Malema’s ear that the two leaders would become too powerful and would topple him because they’d have resources as government ministers.”

The other positions had yet to be decided, but were confirmed for the EFF by the section of the African National Congress (ANC) which was eager to avoid a marriage with the Democratic Alliane (DA).

Shivambu joins MK party

The source said Malema feared having his leadership of the party he has led with an iron fist since 2014 contested.

Shivambu announced his official resignation from the EFF during an urgent press briefing at Winnie Mandela House in Johannesburg earlier this month saying that he had joined Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK)

The MK party hit the jackpot by recruiting Shivambu because he has a strong and influential voice in South African politics.

Angry Malema

Despite Shivambu’s appeal to the party’s leadership not to mischaracterise and slander his departure, Malema pulled no punches during the Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum at Orlando Community Hall in Soweto last week.

Malema said anyone ashamed to defend the organisation or traded loyalty for personal gain should leave.

“Leave now, so that we can know how many soldiers we have in this struggle to liberate us. You must leave today because nothing is going to change between now and December. Nothing is going to change now and in the future.

“Leave now, we have no reason to beg anyone. If you want to leave, leave now and leave us alone. Even if we are alone, we will always continue to speak truth to power. It’s very painful to count the soldiers you don’t have,” Malema said.

Malema referred to those who left the EFF as “cowards”, saying they weren’t brave enough to give honest reasons for leaving the party.

EFF cracks

As the EFF faces internal turmoil in the runup to its third elective conference and the 2026 local government elections, political analysts warn that cracks are starting to show.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast emphasised the potential instability within the EFF.

“The departure of Shivambu has rattled the cage. Malema is intelligent but very abrasive and everything in the party revolves around him. That is why his speech was filled with anger, but what we are seeing unfold indicates that the future is bleak.

“The recent development has left the party at a critical juncture. Will some of its core be able to stay as a unified entity? But with the current woes, it might further weaken the EFF’s performance in upcoming elections,” Breakfast said.

Independent political analyst Goodenough Mashego said Malema’s move to dissolve the deputy president’s office and centralise authority under his leadership was an attempt to consolidate power within a crumbling party.

Mashego said nobody challenged Malema about leading the EFF, citing that this kind of centralised power is reminiscent of figures like Robert Mugabe, who isolated those around him to maintain control.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana

