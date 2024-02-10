EFF manifesto launch: ‘We are in the 2024 elections for nothing else, but to win’ – Malema

The EFF leader says '1994 was a missed opportunity'.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has stressed that his party is targeting victory in this year’s national and provincial elections.

Malema delivered a keynote address at the EFF’s manifesto launch held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday.

‘True freedom’

In his speech, Malema took the time to address critics of EFF, who questioned whether his party would fill up the 55,500 seat capacity stadium.

“We can say without fear of any contradiction that this province is the home of the EFF,” he told the political party’s supporters on Saturday.

“They said this rally was not going to be successful because we expelled some councillors in KwaZulu-Natal. We expelled them because they were lazy. All those who are seated here on the stage are going to be expelled if they are lazy, if they are corrupt, if they tell lies [and] if they provide mediocre leadership. They don’t have a seat on this stage,” Malema continued.

The EFF leader said his party’s manifesto would bring about “true freedom” to black people.

He pointed out the EFF is the “only serious” political formation that continues to grow election after election since the party’s establishment 10 years ago.

Malema cited the number of EFF representatives in Parliament and across municipalities as evidence for his statement.

He told the crowd that his party’s main objective for this year was to emerge victorious in the general elections.

“We are in the 2024 elections for nothing else, but to win,” Malema said.

“South Africa, your freedom is coming tomorrow, the EFF will deliver freedom in our lifetime.”

Watch Malema’s address below:

‘Missed opportunity’

Malema also reflected on the past 30 years, saying “1994 was a missed opportunity”.

He highlighted that there has been no freedom without access to water, flushing toilets, quality and decolonised education, healthcare, jobs, electricity and land.

“We are not free.”

The EFF leader said he believed Apartheid remains deep-rooted in South Africa.

“We all know that nothing has changed since 1994. Thirty years ago, majority of land owners in South Africa were the white colonial settlers and 30 years later in 2024, the majority of land owners are still the settlers and their biological descendants.

“Thirty years ago, the wealth of the country was concentrated in the hands of the white minority, 30 years later the wealth of South Africa is still in the hands of the white minority.”

Malema urged EFF supporters to vote to stop load shedding.

“We say load shedding must stop because we are in darkness now. Load shedding has killed businesses and people have lost jobs.”

He emphasised that the EFF’s manifesto was not one of promises, but commitments.

The EFF leader further took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, labelling him as a sellout.

“When we fight him, we make no apology. We know that we are fighting an evil spirit of a white settler inside of Ramaphosa.”

‘We are marching to the Union Buildings’

Concluding his address, Malema called on supporters to use the EFF’s 265-page manifesto as a “weapon” to win the elections.

“There is no cold weather in the revolution. It is not cold, outside the ANC. We have made it warm outside the ANC. It is hot outside the ANC. There is no rain in a revolution. There is a revolution in the rain.

“We are not scared of the rain. We are not scared of cold. We are not scared of hot weather. We are ready, the people of South Africa, the people of KZN, we are starting now at Moses Mabhida, we are marching to the Union Buildings.”

“From now onwards, we are going to stop at the Union Buildings. I present to you, the people’s manifesto of the EFF. This is the weapon that will be used against the enemy of our revolution!”

