Ekurhuleni mayor dismisses rumours multi-party coalition could follow Joburg

Ekurhuleni’s multi-party coalition government will remain unaffected by the recent ousting of the City of Johannesburg mayor.

Mpho Phalatse was ousted on 30 September after 139 councillors voted in support of her removal. ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero replaced her, putting the party back at the helm of Johannesburg.

In light of this, Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell denied rumours circulating regarding the state of the City’s current coalition agreement.

Ekurhuleni’s coalition consists of the Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, the Inkatha Freedom Party, African Christian Democratic Party, Congress of the People, and the Patriotic Alliance, and has been working together since November last year.

In a statement released last week, Campbell sought to “ease the concerns of residents” by dispelling rumours.

“When we assumed office in November 2021, we undertook to get back to basics to improve the lives of all who live in the City. To date, the multi-party coalition has made great strides in delivering on our mandate,” Campbell said.

“Service delivery remains at the top of the agenda for the multi-party coalition, as it has done for the past eleven months.

“We are undeterred by rumours, as they are just that – rumours.”

