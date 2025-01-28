Expropriation Bill strains ANC and DA’s GNU alliance

The ANC’s Land Expropriation Bill sparks tension with the DA, as experts warn of irreconcilable differences threatening the GNU's stability.

The stability of government of national unity (GNU) may be at stake after ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial Land Expropriation Bill into law last week.

Political analyst René Oosthuizen said the dispute the DA declared formally raises critical questions about the cohesion and functionality of the GNU.

“The disagreement between the ANC and DA underscores the challenges of maintaining unity in such a diverse coalition, particularly on deeply contentious issues in the country, such as land reform.

Challenges to maintain unity

“The coalition partners must prioritise open dialogue and commitment to resolving policy differences in ways that reflect shared national goals and focus,” she said.

The fallout risks undermining public confidence in the ability of the GNU partners to work together, Oosthuizen said.

Head of the department of political studies and international relations at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane said the DA was never going to entertain Ramaphosa’s plans on either the NHI Bill he signed into law last year, or the expropriation Bill.

“It is no surprise the DA is acting in this manner. Far worse, the land Bill is likely to cause a rift between the two political parties which might end up destroying the GNU,” he said.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the DA has now served what is effectively a warning to the ANC that they might pull out of the GNU.

“The business backers of the DA and the business backers of the ANC want the GNU to continue and see the economic advantage and the broader policy sphere that it can bring in terms of efficiencies in Cabinet, as well as accountability and transparency the GNU brings,” he said.

Business backers want GNU to continue

“With the ANC playing their own ideological game when it comes to the Bela Act and now the Expropriation Act and, potentially, with NHIr, the ANC is going to find it difficult to move away from it broad ideological positions when it comes to the role of the state.

“They are fearful the SACP could contest local government elections separately next year and the potential growth of the MK party.”

Silke said they were starting to see emerging irreconcilable differences in the performance management and action in the GNU for the ANC and DA.

Political analyst and associate professor at North-West University Piet Croucamp said if the DA wants to leave the GNU, this Act was the last reason why they should or would leave.

“It’s an Act which provides for clarity, but not without its complications. It is the best possible Act for assets and property.

“The DA didn’t leave for Bela; they didn’t leave for the NHI; there’s no reason to leave for this particular Act.

‘No reason to leave for this Act’

“They weren’t consulted and felt excluded and the ANC deliberately worked with deputy ministers, such as in the case of Dean Macpherson. These are political problems, not legal problems and I would be surprised if the Act doesn’t pass the constitution,” Croucamp said.

Political lecturer at the University of Pretoria Roland Henwood said although the DA invoked section 19, other parties to the GNU also expressed their dissatisfaction.

“But the ANC pays very little attention to the other members of the GNU.”

