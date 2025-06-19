Shivambu says money stolen from MK party, but he won’t resign

Shivambu says a political party 'must never be a family project'.

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu at Sandton Sun And Towers on 24 February 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has vowed to remain within the Jacob Zuma-led political formation, despite considering forming a new party.

Shivambu was recently dismissed from his role as secretary-general following a controversial trip to Malawi, where he visited fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri.

Although it was initially announced that he would be redeployed to parliament, this has not yet materialised.

Shivambu on MK party internal tensions

During a press briefing held at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand, Shivambu claimed that his removal was the result of allegations that he was plotting to unseat Zuma as leader of the MK party.

He pointed to the party’s National High Command as the source of these accusations.

“An extremely bizarre and fake intelligence report was produced, which was claimed to be a conversation between me and some people in the African continent, where it alleged that despite raising money to remove president Zuma, I’m also accumulating supernatural powers to make people disappear,” Shivambu said.

Describing the claims as “rubbish”, Shivambu said a second report was also circulated, suggesting he intended to use his parliamentary position to take control of the party.

“As a result, a decision was taken, which was not yet communicated, that even this thing of parliament must not happen.”

He further alleged that there were calls within the party to expel him.

Shivambu made startling revelations, alleging that Zuma is surrounded by “political scoundrels” who exploit the former president’s “kindness” and “gullibility” to siphon funds from the MK party.

He claimed that R7 million is being withdrawn from the party coffers every month.

“We raised it internally, ‘that stop what you are doing because you are going to get the party deregistered as a political party because there is no sound reason on what has been happening’.”

He added that the party’s treasurer-general did not resign, but was forcibly removed to allow the looting of MK party’s resources.

Shivambu rejects EFF, ANC

Shivambu ruled out a return to the EFF, a party he once served as deputy president, calling it a “cult”.

“I learnt more as a member of uMkhonto weSizwe than I learnt as deputy president of the EFF.”

He also dismissed any possibility of joining the ANC, describing it as “directionless” and captured by “white interests”.

“There is no self-respecting person who will join both the ANC or EFF.”

While Shivambu made it clear that he will not be forming a new political party just yet, he revealed plans to embark on a consultative process with traditional and religious leaders, as well as other prominent South Africans.

‘A political party must never be a family project’

He explained that the decision to potentially establish a new political party will depend on the feedback he receives.

“A political party should never be an individual project… It must never be a family project. A political party should not be a tribal or ethnic project.”

The former MK party national organiser further emphasised that a party should not be started for the sake of personal gain or to serve as a cult.

“I have not resigned from uMkhonto weSizwe, and I will never resign from uMkhonto weSizwe,” Shivambu added.

