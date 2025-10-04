Gayton McKenzie thanks ANC as Kenny Kunene gets his MMC job back

Kunene resigned from the position in July after being found at Katiso “KT” Molefe's residence during the arrest of the murder-accused businessman.

Former City of Johannesburg Mayoral Committee member for transport, Kenny Kunene, has got his job back.

After weeks of speculation and a meeting between the PA and ANC, Kunene received his letter of appointment on Friday. He takes office immediately.

It was shared by PA leader Gayton McKenzie, who thanked the ANC for “the manner in which we sorted out our disagreement regarding the Kenny Kunene matter”.

I wanna thank the @MYANC in the manner in which we sorted out our disagreement regarding the @Kenny_T_Kunene matter. Most importantly I wanna thank @OnsBaizaNie for trusting us as leadership. Let’s work 💚🤛 pic.twitter.com/u1vigXGm37 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 3, 2025

The ultimatum

McKenzie also suspended him from all party activities pending an investigation by the party. That investigation recently cleared Kunene of wrongdoing, and McKenzie demanded Kunene be reinstated.

He said if this was not done, he would remove the PA from both the local government coalition and the government of national unity (GNU).

Kunene was sworn-in as a councillor last Friday, but his position as MMC was discussed in a showdown meeting earlier this week.

While the ANC publicly said they had no problem with reinstating Kunene and claimed the position belonged to whomever the PA decided, McKenzie said his issue was with the inaction of mayor Dada Morero.

Big changes ahead?

PA spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen on Wednesday that the meeting between the ANC and PA went well and negotiations had been broadened to other positions in municipalities in Gauteng.

This includes the West Rand, the City of Ekurhuleni and Emfuleni local municipality.

“The negotiations are ongoing and we will take the proposals that the ANC has made to our structures. We will then be able to report back before the end of the week,” he said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa and Itumeleng Mafisa