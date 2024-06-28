Greater Tzaneen municipality passes R2 billion ‘pro-poor’ budget

Tzaneen municipality approves R2 billion budget aimed at benefiting low-income residents, focusing on essential services and community development.

The Greater Tzaneen municipality in the Mopani district of Limpopo has passed a “pro-poor” budget of R2 billion for the 2024-25 financial year.

The municipality’s mayor, Gerson Molapisane, delivered the budget at a packed Lenyenye Community Hall outside Tzaneen on Wednesday.

R2.067bn projected revenue for 2024-25

He said the municipality’s projected revenue for the 2024-25 financial year was R2.067 billion.

Molapisane said this was primarily driven by rises in property rates, service charges and external grants from the government.

“Specifically, R551 million represents the equitable share allocated to this council, R190 million sourced through property rates and R1.032 billion from user service charges.”

He said the national allocations to support operational activities amounted to R33.9 million.

This encompassed grants such as the finance management grant, extended public works programme grant, energy efficiency grant and the municipal infrastructure grant operation.

R1.806bn allocated for operational expenditure

He said R1.806 billion had been allocated for operational expenditure.

“This includes R489 million for employee-related costs, R133 million for inventory consumption, excluding labour costs, and R560 million for the purchase of bulk electricity.”

Molapisane said the council had set aside R225 million for the 2024-25 financial year for capital expenditure.

