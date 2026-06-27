Holomisa speaks on South Africa’s future after Ramaphosa’s exit

Questions have been raised about who can succeed Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state when his term ends.

The outgoing leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa says his party is positioning itself to play a much bigger role once President Cyril Ramaphosa finishes his term in office.

Holomisa was speaking at his party’s national elective congress in East London on Saturday.

“No party can say with certainty who will provide leadership to South Africa after President Cyril Ramaphosa has finished his term. The political landscape is changing, and the UDM must position itself to play a far greater role in influencing the future of our country,” said Holomisa.

GNU, impeachment committee

His remarks come at a time when the ANC is at its weakest and is no longer the dominant party in parliament. They also come at a time when questions are being raised about whether Ramaphosa will finish his term as head of state.

He is facing an impeachment committee that is investigating his conduct in relation to the theft of large amounts of foreign currency on his Phala-Phala farm in 2020.

Opposition parties such as the EFF believe it will be embarrassing for Ramaphosa, as state president, to appear before this committee while still serving.

Meanwhile, Holomisa said his party supports the establishment of the Section 89 Impeachment Committee and believes that Constitutional processes must be allowed to run their course.

“There has been no shift from what we said during the debate on the report of the Independent Panel chaired by Judge Sandile Ngcobo. We maintain that the President, together with all those implicated in the matter, must make use of the opportunity to present their side of the story before the committee.

“The purpose of the process is to establish the facts, uphold accountability and strengthen our Constitutional democracy,” said Holomisa.

He said his party believes that no individual is above accountability and that Constitutional mechanisms must be respected and allowed to function without “fear or favour”.

New leadership

New leadership elected at this weekend’s congress will have to hit the ground running.

The UDM also used this congress to unveil its 2026 local government manifesto.

“Once this Congress has elected its leadership, our focus must immediately shift to the 2026 Local Government Elections and the road to 2029.

“We expect to come out of this Congress with a dynamic leadership team that reflects a balance between experienced leaders and young people, who will together drive the growth, renewal and strengthening of the party going forward,” he said.