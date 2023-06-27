‘Cope learning from ANC’ – Timing of Madisha and Hleko’s axing ‘problematic’

The expulsion of Congress of the People (Cope) deputy president Willie Madisha and national election secretary Mzwandile Hleko is a way for party president Mosiuoa Lekota’s faction to hold on to power at all costs, according to a political analyst. On Sunday, Cope acting general secretary Erick Mohlapamaswi said the party had expelled Madisha and Hleko. ALSO READ: Cope Deputy President claims Lekota suspended him ‘for working too much’ Mohlapamaswi said the pair were expelled for convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources and acting as imposters in positions that were not approved by the congress national committee, which is...

The expulsion of Congress of the People (Cope) deputy president Willie Madisha and national election secretary Mzwandile Hleko is a way for party president Mosiuoa Lekota’s faction to hold on to power at all costs, according to a political analyst.

On Sunday, Cope acting general secretary Erick Mohlapamaswi said the party had expelled Madisha and Hleko.

ALSO READ: Cope Deputy President claims Lekota suspended him ‘for working too much’

Mohlapamaswi said the pair were expelled for convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources and acting as imposters in positions that were not approved by the congress national committee, which is Cope’s highest decision-making body between conferences.

Hleko and Madisha still members

Despite the party expelling them on Sunday, Hleko said he and Madisha were still members. Madisha did not respond to requests for comment. Hleko said their expulsion was a decision “by a group of friends” of Lekota.

“Cope has never fired the deputy president nor any official of the party because you have structures that must handle such issues,” he said.

ALSO READ: Cope president under fire for causing conflict and friction within party

The Citizen also understands that Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem was also next on the chopping block.

A source told The Citizen Bloem was furnished with the same letter given to Madisha and Hleko to confirm that he was also expelled.

“It was also given to him on Saturday. They were given 48 hours to respond but Madisha and Hleko did not respond to the letter. Bloem asked to be given more time to respond,” said the source.

Bloem, however, denied receiving a termination letter, saying it was the first time he heard of it. Pressed on whether Madisha and Hleko’s expulsion was fair, Bloem said they decided Madisha and Hleko would handle the media interviews.

“I am not mandated to talk on this issue. I am respecting decisions of meetings.”

Cope was formed as a breakaway party from the ANC by disgruntled members who did not accept the outcomes of the ANC Polokwane conference in 2007, where former president Jacob Zuma’s faction won, leading to the ousting of then president Thabo Mbeki.

ALSO READ: Cope willing to enter coalitions with any party

Lekota, Madisha and Mbhazima Shilowa were part of the formation of the party, with Shilowa later leaving after a fight with Lekota.

The party has recently been riddled with factional battles between Lekota and Madisha. Last year, Madisha suspended Lekota for “lack of energy and strength” to lead the party and accused him of meddling in the selection of the party’s councillors and convening frequent meetings to form parallel party structures.

Political chess game

Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said the infighting in Cope was related to what happened in the Polokwane conference, with leaders who did not want to accept that they were ousted in a political chess game.

“They tried to include people like Mbeki in its formation who may have been behind it. They were pretending to act as a disgruntled group and went to an extent that Mbeki was going to join them, we don’t know what made them believe that,” he said

ALSO READ: No end to Cope’s infighting

“When Cope started, there was this great excitement that the Zuma group that won the conference was not the true representative of the ANC. What you see now is the same issue of not wanting to come to terms with the outcomes of political contestation.”

Timing ‘questionable’

Seepe said the axing of Madisha and Hleko was questionable as the party was close to holding its national congress.

“The timing is really problematic. They are learning from the best, the ANC, that if you want to make sure that people do not stand, you find a way of excluding them, even if it means you have to create trumped up charges,” he said.

ALSO READ: Hong Hong: Was Willie Madisha expelled from Cope?

“It is understandable that they feel this termination is a smear campaign or an attempt to discredit them, with the view of making sure they do not become part of the new leadership.”

Cope is set to hold a media briefing to clarify what is exactly happening over Madisha and Hleko.

– lungam@citizen.co.za