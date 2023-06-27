By Lunga Mzangwe
27 Jun 2023
Politics

‘Cope learning from ANC’ – Timing of Madisha and Hleko’s axing ‘problematic’

'They are learning from the best, the ANC, that if you want to make sure that people do not stand, you find a way of excluding them.'

Analysts question 'problematic' timing of Madisha and Hleko's axing
Ousted Congress of the People deputy president Willie Madisha. Picture: Neil McCartney
The expulsion of Congress of the People (Cope) deputy president Willie Madisha and national election secretary Mzwandile Hleko is a way for party president Mosiuoa Lekota’s faction to hold on to power at all costs, according to a political analyst. On Sunday, Cope acting general secretary Erick Mohlapamaswi said the party had expelled Madisha and Hleko. ALSO READ: Cope Deputy President claims Lekota suspended him ‘for working too much’ Mohlapamaswi said the pair were expelled for convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources and acting as imposters in positions that were not approved by the congress national committee, which is...

