IFP throws its weight behind Premier Thami Ntuli despite calls for him to step down

The NFP a kingmaker party in KwaZulu-Natal is demanding the removal of Premier Thami Ntuli.

The IFP has expressed confidence in KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli despite concerns from some of the party’s coalition partners.

Ntuli, who is an IFP member, faces a motion of no confidence brought by the MK party. He has also been criticised by the NFP’s president Ivan Barnes, who has threatened to leave the ANC, IFP, and DA coalition if Ntuli is not removed as premier.

Barnes spoke to the media over the weekend.

“We are placing that we have not withdrawn from the GPU, but we are merely saying, and we need to clarify it, from Scopa [Standing Committee on Public Accounts], the Department of Transport is leading with a staggering of R34.4 billion in irregular expenditure, that is corruption.

“Therefore, as NFP, we are saying IFP must withdraw Thami Ntuli, secondly, ANC must withdraw Sipho Hlomuka, thirdly, must withdraw Nomagugu Simelane as MEC,” said Barnes.

IFP responds

However, on Monday, the IFP reaffirmed its support for Ntuli. The party’s spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said its NEC had discussed the developments in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

“The IFP reaffirms its full and unwavering support and confidence in the IFP-led Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) under the leadership of Premier Thami Ntuli.

“The province of KwaZulu-Natal remains stable, and the GPU continues to govern effectively in the collective interest of all the people of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

The IFP-led coalition in KZN has 41 seats, while the opposition has 39. There are 80 seats in total in the legislature.

Claims of instability

According to Hlengwa, the provincial government is delivering on its mandate of ensuring service delivery, good governance, and social cohesion.

“The IFP also categorically rejects the false and misleading reports published by the Sunday Times suggesting that there is an agreement for MEC Reverend TD Buthelezi MPL, to be reshuffled as MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

“The party wishes to make it absolutely clear that no such reshuffle agreement was made. The IFP cautions against the spread of misinformation and fake news,” he said.

Message to coalition partners and KZN

Hlengwa said the IFP remains committed to the current coalition arrangement.

“The IFP assures the people of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa at large that there is no crisis within the GPU [government of provincial unity]. The government remains focused, united, and committed to the work of improving the lives of our people, growing the provincial economy, strengthening service delivery, and restoring confidence in ethical and effective governance.

“At this critical time, the IFP calls upon all political parties to act responsibly and place the interests of the people above partisan politics. The GPU represents an important model of cooperation and stability — one that must be nurtured, not undermined,” he said.

