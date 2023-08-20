IFP youth wing tells Hlabisa to dump multiparty charter

Youth brigade says decisions taken at multiparty summit by its leaders are not in line with IFP's position.

The Inkatha Freedom Party Youth Brigade (IFPYB) has thrown a spanner in the works for the multiparty charter, demanding that the mother body withdraw from the pact.

In a widely circulated letter to the IFP top brass, IFPYB secretary Mlungisi Mabaso says the NEC resolved that IFP will not enter into any agreement ahead of the 2024 polls.

‘No political enemy’

The IFPYB says it was agreed that no political party willing to cooperate for a coalition will be shut out, nor was any party declared a “political enemy”.

“The declaration signed and commitments signed by our leaders at the multiparty charter for SA are contrary to the party’s position,” said the youth wing.

The mother body was requested to withdraw from the declaration “or alternatively withdraw from the multiparty charter” and issue a media statement to that effect.

“We believe that as the vanguards of the party, we have a constitutional obligation to protect the integrity of the party and its gains,” said the IFPYB.

‘You jumped the gun’

In a statement replying to Mabaso’s letter, IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa cautioned the youth wing for being “hasty”.

He said party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is scheduled to brief the NEC meeting set for Monday.

“The Party finds the IFPYB letter to be hasty, in that both the IFPYB chairperson and secretary are full-time members of the IFP NEC by virtue of their positions.

“Accordingly, they have jumped the gun to arrive at conclusive decisions, pronouncements and proposals without having been briefed on the outcomes of the National Convention.”

Political parties united in a bid to unseat the governing African National Congress (ANC) during a two-day meeting in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Named the Multi-Party Charter, the coalition between seven political parties agreed to join forces ahead of the 2024 general elections after finding common ground on key policies.

The parties will not entertain working or co-governing with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or the ANC.

The EFF and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are some of the parties not part of the pact.

