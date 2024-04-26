ANC seizes victory in Seshego by-election upset

Limpopo ANC clinches ward 10 win, foreshadowing potential election triumph.

The road to the 29 May general election looks clean for the Limpopo ANC after winning ward 10 by-elections in Seshego, under the Polokwane municipality, this week.

Yesterday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s Limpopo electoral officer Nkaro Mateta announced the ANC as the winner in the by-elections, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which won the ward in 2021 with a considerate margin against the ANC, coming in at second.

She said the by-elections were free and fair, except for minor incidences where some parties attempted to campaign near the voting stations.

The by-elections were a stiff tussle between uMkhonto weSizwe party, ActionSA, EFF, ANC, Operation Dudula and Economic Forum’s Liberation Forum of South Africa.

Wild celebrations

The win by the ANC has since sent wild celebrations in Polokwane.

“The ANC in Limpopo welcomes the outcome of the municipal by-elections held on Wednesday in ward 10,” said ANC provincial executive committee spokesperson Mathole Machaka yesterday.

The by-elections in Seshego comes after EFF councillor Jacob Seshoka resigned after he was charged with alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Seshoka, along with his co-accused, appeared at the Seshego Magistrate’s Court recently on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and of illegal explosives.

At the time, it was alleged the councillor was one of the seven individuals arrested for allegedly breaking into the SA Police Service Stock Theft Unit office, and stealing weapons and 400 rounds of ammunition.

Ward 10 a hive of political activity

The Citizen can today reveal that ward 10 has been a hive of political activity since the announcement of the May elections by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last Sunday, Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chair Stan Mathabatha was accompanied by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe to a rally in the ward, in what observers said was the party’s last-minute bid to garner support ahead of the by-elections.

At the rally, Mantashe called on the new councillor to have the best interest of people of the ward at heart and ensure that services were delivered with precision and distinction.

Easy as cutting margarine with a hot knife

Peter Mabotja, a resident at Bendor in Polokwane and ANC member, said winning the ward was as easy as cutting margarine with a hot knife.

“This is so because we worked so hard day and night to win back this ward from the EFF.

“This is just the beginning. We will still show them flames at polls – come 29 May,” said Mabotja.

