Is EFF trying to sneak into GNU as tension builds over ANC’s VAT proposal?

The GNU has faced a number of challenges before, including disagreements over the NHI Act, the Bela Act and the Expropriation Act.

The EFF could try take advantage of tensions between the ANC and the DA over the budget, says Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of Free State (UFS).

This comes after reports that the ANC approached the EFF for support on a proposal to increase VAT by 0.75%. This is the latest proposal after parties within the government of national unity (GNU) rejected Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2% hike.

According to reports, the ANC approached political parties outside the GNU because the party had failed to get support from its second most senior partner in government, the DA.

EFF paving its way into government?

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Neethling said the EFF has been waiting for a fallout between the DA and the ANC.

During the EFF’s people’s assembly in December last year, party leader Julius Malema made it clear that the red berets would join the GNU should the DA exit.

Neethling said the current back-and-forth between the ANC and the DA over the VAT increase threatens the stability of the government.

“This is a noteworthy development that can test the coalition and unravel the GNU. What I see is some uneasiness with the DA in some ANC circles; they do not want to be dictated to by the DA,” he said.

Neethling said it was surprising that the ANC is steaming ahead with the new proposal for a VAT increase despite disapproval by some of their coalition partners.

“What is interesting is that they are adamant about going ahead with this increase, and this is indicative of the government’s fiscal challenges and the government does have serious fiscal challenges. They need to finance certain state expenses, and they are not able to do that,” he said.

‘ANC in talks with all parties’ over VAT hike

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri told The Citizen on Monday that the ANC is consulting with all parties about the latest 0.75% VAT hike proposal.

“The ANC is talking to all parties on the matter of the national budget,” she said.

DA refuses to be threatened by ANC-EFF

Meanwhile, the DA has described the ANC’s latest approach to the VAT increase as “reckless”.

The party’s spokesperson for Finance, Mark Burke, said the 0.75% increase will negatively affect the economy and the poor.

“The DA refuses to be held hostage or intimidated by the ANC’s blatant threat to approach the EFF to pass this VAT-based budget. This is not responsible or collaborative governance — it is reckless and places further strain on the economy,” he said.

Burke said it is “troubling” that the ANC would turn to the EFF for help on the budget.

“Troubling and disappointing, but not surprising. South Africa does not need political instability, especially when that instability is because the ANC would rather talk to a party outside the GNU to push through VAT hikes that hurt all South Africans,” he said.

Burke said the DA stands for responsible financial leadership that does not sacrifice the future of the country for short-term political gains.

“Our message to a backdoor ANC and EFF deal is to do your worst. We will do our best,” he said.

The Citizen has reached out to EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo for comment on the alleged consultations with the ANC. This article will be updated if comment is received.

