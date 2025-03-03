WATCH – Benni McCarthy officially unveiled as Kenya head coach

'If we work extremely hard with the players and technical staff we can be a success and come the end of the World Cup qualifiers,' said the new Kenya head coach.

Benni McCarthy was unveiled on Monday as the new head coach of Kenya. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana’s leading all-time goalscorer Benni McCarthy was officially unveiled on Monday as head coach of the Kenyan men’s national football team.

Benni McCarthy has officially been introduced as the new Harambee Stars head coach, all the best to him pic.twitter.com/Ulgkd02YBR — Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) March 3, 2025

The former Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Orlando Pirates striker was presented to the media at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

Also present was former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, who will be the Harambee Stars’ goalkeeper coach.

McCarthy’s contract

McCarthy and his technical team have signed a contract that takes them up to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals. Kenya have automatically qualified for the finals as co-hosts alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The 47 year-old has previously been head coach at Cape Town City and AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership, and his most recent job was as a striker coach at Manchester United.

McCarthy’s immediate task is to continue Kenya’s campaign in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. The Harambee Stars are set to play Gambia away and Gabon at home later this month.

Kenya are currently fourth in Group F, with five points from four matches. They are five points behind group leaders Ivory Coast.

“For me it is not about where the team is, there are so many matches (six) left. We have only played four qualifying matches … we are not too far behind Ivory Coast and Gabon. For these two games we will really try to change the mindset,” McCarthy told reporters.

‘I have not given up hope’

“Positive results are possible with the players from this national team. If we can get six points from these two games we will be close to the top (of the group).

“I have not given up hope we can be successful. If we work extremely hard with the players and technical staff we can be a success and come the end of the World Cup qualifiers, hopefully we are competitive enough to beat the Ivory Coast.”