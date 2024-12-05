WATCH: ‘I’ve never been more wrong’: How Zille underestimated Zuma and the MK Party

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chair Helen Zille said while she had fond moments with uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma he is still corrupt.

Zille was speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh this week in a wide-ranging interview.

Zuma who is no longer a member of the African National Congress (ANC) after his expulsion last week, has been in the headlines of late for his myriad of legal battles and the politics of his MK party.

Fond of Zuma

The MK party leader is also the focus of a new book by journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zille said she likes Zuma, but…

“Personally, I like Jacob Zuma. Jacob Zuma has always been unbelievably kind and nice to me and that’s just the bottom line, I am never going to say otherwise, because it wouldn’t be true.

‘He was nicer to me than almost everybody in my own party was.

“He was so kind to me, I mean before I went to my very first big overall cabinet lekgotla, where I was to be the only DA person there in 2009, he phoned me the night before and said ‘You will be very warmly welcomed,’” Zille recounted.

However Zille said Zuma is “corrupt”.

“He is a very kind person at heart, but he’s corrupt and the two things can work together in an amazing way.”

MK party stumps Zille

Zille also shared her thoughts on Zuma’s MK party.

“Well, I heard about it before. Last August I got tipped off that he was going to start a party and that was a time when my political analysis failed me because I thought this party couldn’t get anywhere.

“I mean, here’s a person who’s been so seriously implicated by the Zondo Commission in state capture been thrown out of the ANC effectively this and that there’s no way that a party led by him is going to have any traction. I’ve never been more wrong,” Zille said.

Zille claimed that the success of the MK party is the result of “identity politics.”

“It shows you the power of identity politics as people choose it themselves.

“I mean, that was a very powerful Zulu vote because they were saying, in my sense, don’t mess with the most senior Zulu person in politics today, because we all take it as an insult.

“Now, that is people applying identity politics, but through their own volition, through the vote, Zille said.

No Zulu tribalism

After the May 29 elections, the MK party denounced suggestions that its success in the 2024 elections was a result of Zulu tribalism.

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Zille at the time both attributed the strong performance of the MK party to voting around tribalism and ethnic identity.

The MK party led by Zuma, who hails from KwaZulu-Natal has often emphasised his Zulu ethnicity.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the remarks by Mantashe and Zille were disrespectful and viewed the statements as “reflective of a leadership in crisis”.

