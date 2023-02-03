Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad names 8 of his 10-member mayoral committee

Thapelo Lekabe

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad on Thursday announced eight of his 10-member mayoral committee members.

Joburg mayoral committee

Amad, a councillor from Al Jama-ah, was elected Joburg’s first resident following the ouster of the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse through a motion of no confidence last week.

The mayoral committee is the executive wing of the City of Joburg chaired by the executive mayor.

Five of the eight mayoral committee members were from the African National Congress (ANC) while a councillor each came from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Joburg mayoral committee members:

Finance: ANC councillor Dada Morero.

Group Corporate and Shared Services: ANC councillor Loyiso Masuku.

Environment and Infrastructure Services: ANC councillor Jack Sekwaila.

Public Safety: EFF councillor Sepetlele Raseruthe.

Development Planning: ANC councillor Eunice Mgcina.

Economic Development: ANC councillor Nomoya Daphney Mnisi.

Housing: PA councillor Anthea Natasha Leitch.

Community Development: ATM councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu.

Other mayoral committee members

Amad said the remaining two members would be announced on Friday, once they are sworn in as councillors. The councillors were expected to fill the portfolios of transport, and health and social development.

Amad also confirmed that PA deputy president Kenny Kunene will be sworn in as a councillor.

This has led to speculation that Kunene will be appointed to the transport portfolio.

‘Patronage networks’

Meanwhile, ActionSA said the announcement of Amad’s mayoral committee validated its suspicion that his election was solely the result of the ANC aiming to regain its hands on Joburg’s R77 billion budget, and for smaller political parties to gain access to patronage networks.

ActionSA was part of the DA-led multi-party coalition government in the metro that collapsed when Phalatse was removed from office.

The party’s Joburg caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni said on Friday their councillors will hold the new administration to account to ensure that the interests of residents are protected.

“ActionSA, as a constructive opposition, will diligently exercise its oversight responsibilities to ensure that political cronies are limited as far possible, and that our residents continue to receive the basic services they deserve.

Through questions in council, and mobilising our ward activists to place pressure on local officials, ActionSA will ensure that the current administration doesn’t have free reign on power, and that residents get the assistance they need,” said Ngobeni in a statement.

