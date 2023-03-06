Erik Naki
6 Mar 2023
Politics

John Steenhuisen asks South Africans for one term to solve problems

Steenhuisen slammed what he called the 'failed socialist ANC paradigm that had created an incapable state.'

DA leader, John Steenhuisen speaks to The Citizen at the DA offices in Bruma, 26 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has promised the country that should the DA be elected to become the national government, it will end load shedding, half the crime rate and reduce unemployment to below 20% within the first term in office. DA election manifesto Steenhuisen revealed this during the unveiling of his election manifesto as a candidate for the DA leadership at the party’s national congress to be held in April. He is being contested by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse for the position. ALSO READ: Steenhuisen needs to work a lot closer with his allies "My vision of the...

