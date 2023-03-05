Cheryl Kahla

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed the jet fuel supply situation at Cape Town International Airport is improving.

ACSA was in discussions with fuel suppliers until late on Friday, and most airlines have by now received their allocation of jet fuel, which should last for the next few days.

Airport fuel shortage

ACSA said it is talking to fuel suppliers and other stakeholders to ensure adequate levels of fuel stock are available for the continuity of operations.

They are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further flight cancellations and minimise disruptions.

According to the editor of SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch, the recent fuel shortages were due to South Africa’s rolling blackouts.

Fuel shortages ‘last thing SA needs’

He said South Africa has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels “and these fuel shortages are the last thing we need.”

While the shortage won’t have an impact on domestic flights, Leitch said it poses a massive disruption for international flights.

He explained foreign airlines cannot carry enough fuel to make a long-haul trip back home and would need to refuel in South Africa.

Impact on international flights

“I’d like to think it’s not going to affect domestic flights that much. … Boeings 737 can carry enough fuel to fly from Johannesburg to Cape Town and get back. It’s long the long-haul international flights we’re most concerned about”.

He said even though ACSA was not “entirely to blame” for the jet fuel shortage, the airport management company should have had at least two weeks’ worth of fuel supply for these situations to avoid a repeat of what last year.

Can’t believe we waiting for a truck to deliver fuel at OR Tambo so that flights can come to KZN so we can leave for JHB 😭😂😭😂— 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐟𝐢 • (@kelelesufi) December 28, 2022

In December 2022, Johannesburg and Cape Town airports faced a severe shortage of jet fuel, which had a been a continuation of the shortages first reported in April last year amid the floods in KZN.

December fuel shortage

At the time, fuel prices skyrocketed due to global events, such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Passengers were stuck at airports for hours.

As for the current shortage, ACSA said all travelers are requested to monitor their flight schedules and stay informed via the airline company’s App.

“ACSA is hopeful that the fuel suppliers will provide the necessary quantity of fuel to the airlines, and source the additional fuel stocks.”

NOW READ: Vessel carrying jet fuel arrives in Cape Town