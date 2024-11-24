Julius Malema loses another EFF founding member to Zuma’s MKP — report

The EFF's former North West provincial chairperson reportedly resigned two weeks ago after becoming disillusion with the party's direction.

The EFF have lost several prominent members in he last months. Picture: X / @EFFSouthAfrica

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will part company with another founding member.

Julius Malema’s party has haemorrhaged big names in recent months and a former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Military Veterans’ Association provincial chairperson has added his name to the list.

EFF leadership is currently scattered around the country, with the party in dire need of a morale boost at their provincial general assemblies.

Leaving EFF for MKP

Alfred Motsi was the latest EFF leader to make the increasingly popular move, returning to his spiritual MK home.

Motsi is the EFF’s former North West provincial convener, a premier candidate and member of the provincial legislature.

He joins recent EFF departure Dali Mpofu, as well as Mzawanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and new MK Party Secretary General Floyd Shivambu.

Speaking to City Press, Motsi stated that he submitted his resignation two weeks and explained his reasons for doing so.

He cited poor provincial leadership, the direction the party was headed and even getting the cold shoulder from Malema as being part if his decision to leave.

“The EFF’s taken a wrong turn and now it’s dead. It’s that simple,” he is quoted as saying.

Ndlozi’s silence

Meanwhile, supporters are eagerly awaiting word from Mbuyiseni Ndlozi regarding his alleged suspension from party activities.

The immensely popular leader was reportedly barred from attending the EFF’s elective conference later this year.

Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa), told The Citizen on Wednesday that Ndlozi’s silence is strategic.

“The silence is unfortunately allowing the political gossip mill to seek clarity on his possible departure from the party, instead of protecting a possible ally.” Said Soloman

Provincial General Assemblies

EFF leadership will give various addresses on Sunday at provincial general assemblies across the country.

Leader Julius Malema will be in Gauteng, while Marshall Dlamini and Veronica Mente ill be in KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, respectively.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

