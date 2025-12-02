JUST IN: Morero set to survive another motion of no confidence

Dada Morero now faces a regional ANC conference where he will fight for his position as regional leader.

The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, appears to have survived another motion of no confidence vote after a last-minute meeting on Monday.

The motion had been proposed by a faction of the minority parties that describe themselves as the minority governing parties (MGP).

But in the meeting on Monday, the factions agreed to retract the motion against Morero.

“From now on, we agreed that we will solve our problems amicably and not through motions,” said a source in the coalition.

The Citizen has also been reliably told that several other motions are expected to be withdrawn. The motions were against former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad (Al Jama-ah), Yongama Zigebe (UDM), and Lubabalo Magwentshu (ATM). They are chairpersons of Section 79 committees, and the trio is responsible for proposing a motion of no confidence against Morero.

The ANC retaliated by putting motions of no confidence against them after they initiated the motion against Morero.

Councillors in Johannesburg were expected to have a two-day meeting. It is still unclear what the other agenda items are, but all motions are expected to be withdrawn at Tuesday’s council meeting.

This is the second motion of no confidence that Morero has survived this year.

