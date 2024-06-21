Politics

By Nicholas Zaal

21 Jun 2024

04:43 pm

JUST IN: UDM becomes 8th party in unity government

United Democratic Leader Bantu Holomisa said the decision follows engagements with the ANC earlier in the week.

United Democratic Movement

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has announced his party will join the government of national unity (GNU). (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

The list of political parties that will form the government of national unity (GNU) stands at eight after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) announced it had accepted the ANC’s proposal on Friday afternoon.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa shared a letter that was sent to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula detailing their response to a meeting between Holomisa and the UDM’s secretary general and
treasurer where queries were expressed in a letter sent on 17 June.

This brings the number of parties in the GNU with the ANC to eight including the
Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Pan
Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), GOOD Party and FF Plus.

“We note that those issues will later be discussed by all participants in the GNU. The agreement will subsequently be signed, and the public will be informed later on how the GNU will operate.”

African National Congress (ANC) Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement (UDM)

