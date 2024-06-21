JUST IN: UDM becomes 8th party in unity government

United Democratic Leader Bantu Holomisa said the decision follows engagements with the ANC earlier in the week.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has announced his party will join the government of national unity (GNU). (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)

The list of political parties that will form the government of national unity (GNU) stands at eight after the United Democratic Movement (UDM) announced it had accepted the ANC’s proposal on Friday afternoon.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa shared a letter that was sent to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula detailing their response to a meeting between Holomisa and the UDM’s secretary general and

treasurer where queries were expressed in a letter sent on 17 June.

This brings the number of parties in the GNU with the ANC to eight including the

Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Pan

Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), GOOD Party and FF Plus.

“We note that those issues will later be discussed by all participants in the GNU. The agreement will subsequently be signed, and the public will be informed later on how the GNU will operate.”