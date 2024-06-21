Proposed NSFAS changes ‘will not happen under our watch’ – ANCYL

The ANCYL says it aims to be the voice of the voiceless.

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji says the party will fight all attempts to reform the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) into a tiered bursary and loan system.

The scheme was started to help students fund their tertiary education but has struggled in recent years.

Among the struggles have been mismanagement, failure to pay students on time, not providing accommodations, and the recent dissolving of its board.

As part of its solution, the Democratic Alliance (DA) suggested an alternative funding model based on a tiered system for loans and grants, “with a primary focus on providing substantial financial support to students hailing from low-income households”.

Speaking on Thursday, Malatjie said the ANCYL would reject such a move and would not compromise on policies that are critical in advancing the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

“A proposal to reform Nsfas into a tiered bursary and loan system, will not happen under our watch,” he added.

Mental health education in schools and work opportunities

He further called for an increase in the budget of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the integration of mental health education in schools.

The ANCYL also aims to create 2.5 million job opportunities, promote a culture of reading, and continue to be the voice of the voiceless.

“The ANCYL remains committed to advocating for the rights and interests of the youth, and ensuring their voice are heard in all spheres of the government” said Malatji

The ANCYL hopes to use its voice in Parliament to shine a light on youth issues. It has 14 members in parliament, which Malatji said is a positive step.

“Although we have not yet met all our targets, these outcomes provide hope that leadership will increasingly mirror the youthfulness and dynamic nature of our society,” Malatji said.

‘We will work with the DA, but …’

Parliament is made up of several different parties after none managed to get an outright majority in last month’s election. The ANC has since formed a Government of National Unity (GNU).

According to Malaji, the ANCYL is prepared to work with other political parties such as the DA in the GNU. However, they will not allow any regression or implementation of policies that undermine hard-earned democracy.

“The ANCYL is committed to working with the GNU to ensure the voices and needs of the youth are prioritised and addressed, while firmly opposing any policies that undermine the NDR

“Our commitment to progressive policies remains unwavering,” said Malatji.