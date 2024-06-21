WATCH: ‘Once you meet Helen you are dead’ says EFF Limpopo chairperson

EFF says some ANC members are in a panic over the ANC's relationship with the DA.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Limpopo chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo says he has been receiving calls from some African National Congress (ANC) members who want to leave the party because of its new relationship with the Democratic Alliance(DA).

Mapoulo was speaking in an interview on the EFF’s weekly podcast.

He said the ANC’s decision to work with the DA had left some ANC members with uncertainty about the party’s survival in the next general elections.

ANC members want to jump ship

“Others have been calling me. To be honest, they see that this thing is dying. Real revolutionaries, they understand the strategy and tactics and the motive forces of the left,” he said.

Mapoulo also criticised the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) for endorsing the ANC’s relationship with the DA in government.

“They were supposed to move out of the alliance with the ANC and look for a party which pushes the demands and aspirations of workers and that’s the EFF,” he said.

Mapoulo said there were better prospects for disgruntled ANC members in the EFF.

“They must never panic, we are here waiting for them – especially those that are in Limpopo,” he said.

Mapoulo said the ANC will never be the same after its Government of National Unity (GNU) arrangement with the DA.

“Those that are in the ANC they know that if you meet with Helen Zille, you are dead,” said Mapoulo.

Has the ANC lost its identity?

Political analyst Sipho Seepe said the ANC had lost its identity over the years.

“There is no pro-poor agenda in the ANC, the ANC is simply led by people who want to be in government; these are people who want to be in office,” Seepe said.

According to Seepe, the DA will be calling the shots in the GNU.

“Under Ramaphosa there was a reversal of the pro-poor agenda, so now with the DA coming in, the DA is the tail that wags the dog – they set the agenda,” he said.

Seepe said the GNU was a DA-ANC coalition disguised under the name of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

