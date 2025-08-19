KwaZulu-Natal department of education investigates ex-teachers still being paid

Poor administration is being blamed for the payment of salaries to employees who have left the KwaZulu-Natal department of education.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is concerned that employees who have died, retired or resigned are still receiving salaries.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said it is embarking on a process to verify all its employees to ensure that only the right people are being paid.

“This process has been necessitated by instances where delays in the administrative termination of employees, due to retirement, resignations or death, have resulted in continued salary payments long after the individuals have exited the department,” said the department’s spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

He said on identifying these discrepancies, the department engaged the provincial treasury to assist with the necessary IT infrastructure to facilitate this large-scale verification exercise and to ensure the quality and integrity of the process.

“The initiative, initially launched by the KZN department of education, has since been adopted as a national programme by the national department of basic education.

“It will be implemented across the country under the leadership of the Education Labour Relations Council, commencing with KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

The investigation will protect public funds

Mahlambi said the outcomes of this verification process will ensure that government money is not wasted.

“The department welcomes the support of the national department, as this will help standardise processes across the education sector.

“The outcomes of the verification will guide future policy decisions and preventative measures. We are confident that the verification process will enhance transparency, accountability and good governance,” said the MEC for education Sipho Hlomuka.

He also called for the full cooperation of all department employees to ensure the success of the initiative.

The department is expected to announce details of this verification process soon.

ALSO READ: Feeding scheme or feeding scam: KZN education department responds to food tender ‘corruption’

An investigation into controversial feeding scheme contracts

This latest announcement by the KwaZulu-Natal department of education comes amid another investigation into tender irregularities concerning the provincial school nutrition programme.

Premier Thami Ntuli had demanded an explanation from MEC of education Sipho Hlomuka on allegations that he was interfering with the awarding of contracts for the programme.

There were also claims that for years the school nutrition programme in KwaZulu-Natal has been used as a feeding trough for politicians and those close to them.

This programme benefits more than two million pupils.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, who is the custodian of the national school nutrition programme, has also demanded an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Hlomuka has denied any wrongdoing on his side. His department has requested that those who are not happy with the manner in which the contracts were awarded lodge disputes.

