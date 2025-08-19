Missing 6-year-old child found drowned in pool in Durban

Paramedics were informed that the missing child in the Umbilo area of Durban.

A 6-year-old child who was reported missing has tragically been found drowned in a pool at a home in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were informed of the missing child in the Umbilo area of Durban on Monday evening, around 6pm.

“Paramedics were placed on standby. Around 08:35pm, patrollers and security officials, combing the area, found the child in a residential pool in Brazilia Place in the Umbilo area.

“Immediately, the child was pulled from the pool, and paramedics were dispatched to assist. Unfortunately, the child had suffered fatal injuries, and there was nothing Paramedics could do for the little boy, who was 6 years old, and he was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Services (Saps) for investigations

“At this stage, the exact events leading up to the drowning are unknown; however, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

Meanwhile, the search for Johannesburg pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray continued on Monday following the light aircraft crash last week.

Rescue boats took to the water from 8.30am to search for the pilot.

The accident occurred just before 2pm on Thursday, when the ZS-AEC Extra 300 aircraft that was performing its final display crashed into the sea.

Video footage circulated on social media showed the light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting into the ocean and skidding for a distance.

Emergency services, including ALS Paramedics, the Saps and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), rushed to the scene of the incident in front of Suncoast Beach.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said its Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) is probing the cause of the crash.

Tributes have been pouring in for Blackwood-Murray following the plane crash.

