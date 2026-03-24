WATCH: Ford drives literacy with Rally to Read

Ford Rally to Read programme reaches rural schools with the goal to provide education resources to young pupils who are unable to read.

In the remote farming community of Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape, access to basic education resources remains a daily struggle. But initiatives like Ford’s Rally to Read are helping to change that reality, one school at a time.

The journey to Kirkwood is not an easy one. Rough off-road terrain separates the small citrus-farming settlements from nearby towns like Gqeberha.

For many families living here, necessities such as reliable transport and internet access remain out of reach and schools often operate with minimal support.

It is in these conditions that Ford’s literacy initiative, launched through its Read Foundation in 2019, has made a meaningful impact.

Elton Gorgonzola, an employee of Ford South Africa loads reading materials onto a Ranger. Picture: Shaun Holland

Ford has focused its efforts on communities where its employees live and work, including Mamelodi, Mpumalanga and parts of the Eastern Cape.

The aim is simple but critical: to provide education resources to young pupils who are unable to read due to socio-economic challenges.

At La Trobe Primary School in Kirkwood, teacher Dillon Oerson has seen first-hand the difference these resources can make.

Having relocated from Gqeberha out of a passion for teaching, Oerson works in a school where classes are small and community support is essential.

He describes ongoing challenges, but expresses gratitude for the materials provided through the programme.

The resources cater to all levels of early education. Grade R pupils receive toys and equipment designed to develop fine motor skills through play, while older pupils are given English and Afrikaans reading books to improve literacy.

Such interventions are lifelines for future growth.

Rally to Read programme expands reach amid reading crisis

South Africa’s literacy crisis remains a major concern, with alarming statistics highlighting the scale of the problem.

According to recent studies, 81% of Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning, while only 30% of Grade 1 to 3 pupils meet the expected reading levels in their home language.

The Read Foundation, supported by Ford, is working to address this crisis through its Rally to Read programme.

Learning resources delivered to La Trobe primary school in Kirkwood. Picture: Shaun Holland

Since its inception, the initiative has reached more than 700 000 pupils nationwide. Its approach goes beyond simply supplying books – it focuses on teacher development, curriculum support and long-term sustainability.

The programme equips teachers with tools to better implement South Africa’s CAPS curriculum, ensuring that resources are used effectively in the classroom.

Training is phased, beginning with foundation phase teachers and later expanding to higher grades.

In addition, the initiative is evolving to meet modern demands. Digital literacy is gradually being introduced and parents are encouraged to play a more active role in reading at home.

Ford’s involvement extends beyond funding. The company plays a key logistical role, using its vehicles to transport volunteers and materials to hard-to-reach schools.

The Rally to Read events themselves are carefully coordinated. Volunteers are grouped and assigned to specific schools, ensuring that resources are delivered accurately and efficiently.

Ford Rally to Read by numbers