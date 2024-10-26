Gangs in Joburg: Are the cops winning?

Johannesburg police report crime reductions in gang areas, but residents express skepticism about ongoing violence and safety.

Police Anti-Gang Unit members patrol the streets of Westbury in Johannesburg yesterday as community members are divided as to whether police are winning against crime. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

There are mixed views on whether the police are winning the fight against gangsters in Johannesburg, after the provincial police commissioner says crime levels had decreased in six out of eight areas with gangs.

On Thursday, police said they had seen a drop in crime levels in the past six months in Westbury, Eldorado Park, Sophiatown, Noordgesig, Booysens, Langlaagte and Riverlea.

“We have noticed that with regards to the gang-affected areas, six out of eight have managed to decrease their crime levels,” Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said.

“It was only Mohlakeng and Reiger Park which recorded a slight increase.”

Residents speak about gangs

Saturday Citizen visited the areas yesterday to speak to residents. Some disagreed with Mthombeni, while others said they had seen a positive change.

Dorothy Audrey van Wyk, whose daughter Leyolan van Wyk and son MacAllister van Wyk were gunned down in August 2023 and in 2020, respectively, expressed her frustration, saying despite police deployments, crime levels remained high in Westbury.

“Crime, particularly shootings, has continued, even with police units in the area. My children are on a hit list and when we report issues at the police station, nothing happens.

“We can’t go or speak in certain areas because people are being threatened and are afraid.

“On Monday night, two boys were shot in the passage; we called the police, but no-one came. The next day, someone else was shot and killed,” she told Saturday Citizen.

A Riverlea resident said there was no change in crime levels. How can they say it has reduced? A 17-year-old boy was shot allegedly due to his involvement in drugs.

“Police know who’s involved, but crime hasn’t come down,” the resident said.

“We still experience cable theft, breaking into homes and we’re often afraid to go out at night.

“Even when we report crime, police only come afterwards and the suspects are often released quickly. They need to revamp the entire police station.”

Gangs are still a problem despite decrease in crime

Mthombeni acknowledged that despite the decrease in recent crime figures, gangs remained a significant challenge in these areas.

Crime statistics are not available for the period, but Mthombeni said they had been actively implementing stabilisation and normalisation measures in the areas.

During the six-month period, police arrested 1 587 suspects, including 65 for murder, 87 for attempted murder and 214 for the possession of unlicensed firearms, he said.

Operations in these gang-infested areas also resulted in 1 221 arrests for drug-related offences.

Mthombeni said Operation Restore, aimed at reducing gang violence and crimes such as murder, attempted murder, the proliferation of firearms, drugs and malicious property damage caused by shootings, had shown significant results.

Operations yield results

In terms of convictions, one life sentence and 41 years of imprisonment were secured.

Additionally, police recovered 235 unlicensed firearms, 2 638 rounds of ammunition and 50kg of various drugs. A resident in Eldorado Park Extension 3 praised police efforts.

“It has been mostly quiet in other sections of Eldorado Park, despite shooting incidents having recently started again over drug territory near the flats.

“We can walk in the park now. The moment a group gathers under a tree, the police appear, so they are more active,” she said.

In Noordgesig, residents said although there were still guns and gangsters in the area, it was generally peaceful.

“It’s quite safe otherwise, with police and crime wardens visibly around.

“It’s a small community and we know each other; it’s controlled,” said the captain of a local brass band.

