Limpopo ANC divided over Tshitereke Matibe’s bid for fourth term as Vhembe chair.

While the ANC Youth League backs Matibe, others call for fresh leadership.

There are mixed views within the ANC Limpopo over the election of MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Tshitereke Matibe as the Vhembe regional chair for a fourth term.

The region is to hold its elective conference next month. Matibe is currently ANC chair in the Vhembe region.

He has massive support mainly from the ANC youth league, has been in the position for nearly 10 years and is now being touted for a fourth term.

ANC Vhembe spokesperson Gumani Mukwevho said the party would hold its elective conference next month.

“We have a meeting this week and we will discuss all the nitty gritties of the conference, including the venue and actual date,” he said.

Before Matibe

Former president Thabo Mbeki was the first ANC head to campaign for a third term at the helm in 2007, but he lost to Jacob Zuma at the party’s national elective conference held in Polokwane.

In Limpopo, former premier Stanley Mathabatha succeeded in becoming ANC Limpopo chair for three consecutive terms.

In 2022, Mathabatha defeated Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola during the party’s provincial elective conference outside Polokwane.

Mixed reactions

At the December ANC Youth League (ANCYL) regional elective conference, Matibe got the nod from the league.

ANCYL regional spokesperson Mbhoni Manganyi said the youth of the Vhembe region had vowed to support Matibe’s election as chair.

“The league believes the future looks green under his leadership,” said Manganyi.

But Raymond Hlungwane of Happy Joyce Mashamba ANC branch in the Collins Chabane municipality did not support Matibe’s candidature.

“It is time he handed the baton to the new generation who think on their feet. I support Simon Mavikane, a young blood who has led the youth league with distinction,” said Hlungwane.

Matibe could not be reached for comment, but his name appears on two of the three slates as the preferred candidate for ANC Vhembe regional chair.

