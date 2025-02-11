Limpopo ANCYL’s discipline shines at conference

The ANC Youth League’s conference in Limpopo was praised for its peaceful conduct, with new leaders elected without incident.

The ANC Youth League in Limpopo was hailed for holding a violence-free provincial conference where a new leader was elected smoothly over the weekend.

The delegates were educated about the importance of discipline within the ANC and its structures.

ANC Sekhukhune regional treasurer Eddy Maila, who is also mayor of Fetakgomo/Tubatse local municipality, said he was not surprised that the league’s conference was free of violence because their behaviour emulated a culture that the ANC forebears followed.

Maila urged the youth to take a lesson from the late ANC stalwarts Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, John Langalibalele Dube and Sefako Mapogo Makgatho who were known for discipline in the ANC.

“The ANC is a school of thought, famous for being disciplined. Learning from these leaders, the ANC has from time to time ensured that its members undergo a rigorous programme at the ANC political school, where they are taught about discipline,” Maila said.

“ANC members are taught about their general behaviour and their worth in the organisation and communities they lead because, in the ANC, discipline is everything.

“The good behaviour we have seen in the ANC Youth League during this congress is the kind of behaviour we are going to display in our upcoming regional, provincial and national elective conferences,” Maila said.

Speaking at the conference, party provincial secretary Reuben Madadze also lauded the league members for their good conduct and the congress’s outcome.

Madadzhe said the ANCYL had a historic mission of being a militant and disciplined force in the movement.

“The ANCYL must be the driving force behind initiatives that directly impact young people, whether in education, employment, or the fight against poverty and inequality.

“We reaffirm our belief and hope that the newly elected leadership will execute its political responsibilities, champion youth aspirations and strengthen the movement.”

The congress elected Faith Sebopela as the league’s Limpopo provincial chair, Frans Motupa as deputy provincial chairperson, Phineas Sebola as secretary, Frans Kgole as deputy secretary and Muvhuso Maimela as treasurer.

