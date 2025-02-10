South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Alex Japho Matlala

By Alex Japho Matlala

Journalist

2 minute read

10 Feb 2025

07:30 am

DA Limpopo welcomes SIU probe into GNT affairs

The GNT is a subsidiary of the Limpopo department of economic development.

SIU probe Limpopo Great North Transport

GNT buses. Picture: www.gntpassenger.co.za

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has welcomed the belated launch of the investigation into Great North Transport (GNT) and called for the removal of its CEO and board of directors.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised investigations into possible discrepancies, including corruption and maladministration within the agency.

The GNT is a subsidiary of the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism responsible for the transportation of communities in the province’s five regions.

“For years now, the DA has been at the forefront of exposing the crisis at GNT and advocating for urgent action. The ongoing collapse of GNT disproportionately affects the most vulnerable members of our society,” DA MPL Jacques Smalle said.

ALSO READ: SIU investigations saved South Africa R8 billion last year

Smalle said while the DA welcomed the proclamation of the SIU investigation, the party was concerned about the long delay in taking action despite glaring evidence of corruption, maladministration and malfeasance.

He said some of the matters under investigation dated back more than 20 years to 2002.

“Pensioners of GNT, whose pension fund contributions were misappropriated, have sought justice for decades – some, tragically, dying without resolution,” said Smalle.

He said in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, the GNT board served as the accounting authority of the corporation.

“As the accounting authority, the board must be held accountable for the breakdown of internal controls within the entity,” he said.

GNT spokesperson Leo Gama said: “We are unable to comment on the allegation of the Pension Fund, particularly because the task team dealing with this matter says no party will entertain media enquiries.”

NOW READ: Limpopo department under fire for irregular appointments

Read more on these topics

corruption Democratic Alliance (DA) Limpopo Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Limpopo farmers use bee barriers to deter elephants
News ‘Thanks for the offer, but we owe it to our forebears’ – Afrikaners to Trump
South Africa Could AfriForum be prosecuted for treason?
Opinion Let’s call it: We’re wasting our time on land
News Will SA compromise with Trump? Fears standoff could spark economic freefall

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES