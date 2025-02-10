DA Limpopo welcomes SIU probe into GNT affairs

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has welcomed the belated launch of the investigation into Great North Transport (GNT) and called for the removal of its CEO and board of directors.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised investigations into possible discrepancies, including corruption and maladministration within the agency.

The GNT is a subsidiary of the Limpopo department of economic development, environment and tourism responsible for the transportation of communities in the province’s five regions.

“For years now, the DA has been at the forefront of exposing the crisis at GNT and advocating for urgent action. The ongoing collapse of GNT disproportionately affects the most vulnerable members of our society,” DA MPL Jacques Smalle said.

Smalle said while the DA welcomed the proclamation of the SIU investigation, the party was concerned about the long delay in taking action despite glaring evidence of corruption, maladministration and malfeasance.

He said some of the matters under investigation dated back more than 20 years to 2002.

“Pensioners of GNT, whose pension fund contributions were misappropriated, have sought justice for decades – some, tragically, dying without resolution,” said Smalle.

He said in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, the GNT board served as the accounting authority of the corporation.

“As the accounting authority, the board must be held accountable for the breakdown of internal controls within the entity,” he said.

GNT spokesperson Leo Gama said: “We are unable to comment on the allegation of the Pension Fund, particularly because the task team dealing with this matter says no party will entertain media enquiries.”

